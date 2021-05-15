History of LGBTQ+ community in Suffolk to be retold in free exhibition
An exhibition exploring Suffolk's LGBTQ+ history is set to open on Ipswich Waterfront as coronavirus restrictions are eased.
The Pride in Suffolk’s Past exhibition opens at The Hold in Fore Street, near the University of Suffolk, on Monday.
The event, which is the culmination of an in-depth two-year project, uses original documents found in Suffolk Archives and collections to explore the hidden histories of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and gender non-conforming people in Suffolk’s past.
Entry to the exhibition will be free, but tickets must be booked in advance via Suffolk Archives.
It will be open until Sunday, July 4.
Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council, said: "I am delighted that The Hold is able to reopen its doors with the Pride in Suffolk’s Past Exhibition.
"This is such an important exhibition reflecting the lives of the LGBTQ+ community in Suffolk both past and present.
"I’d also like to thank everyone involved in the project who has shared their stories and supported the exhibition, ensuring that these voices can be heard.”
Emily Shepperson, exhibition and interpretation officer for Suffolk Archives, added: "I am so pleased that we are finally able to open the Pride in Suffolk’s Past exhibition to the public.
"This has been a true partnership project and we are so grateful to all the individuals and groups who have contributed to both the exhibition and the wider project.
"It is fantastic to be able to see all that this project has achieved so far, and we are really thankful for the support of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, which has made this a reality."