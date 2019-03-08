Sunshine and Showers

More than 800 riders to set off from Ipswich Waterfront at huge cycling event

PUBLISHED: 16:29 12 July 2019

The race will start outside Cult Cafe, who support the event and provide energising snacks. Picture: CRAFTED

Archant

The Crafted Classique returns to Ipswich Waterfront for its sixth year - with keen cyclists travelling from all over the country to soak up the Suffolk countryside.

The Crafted Classique has three routes to choose from in and around Ipswich. Picture: CRAFTEDThe Crafted Classique has three routes to choose from in and around Ipswich. Picture: CRAFTED

Cyclists are getting pumped for the summer sports spectacular which will take competitors on a scenic tour on Saturday, August 10. Starting and finishing at Ipswich's iconic Waterfront, the event is set to be bigger and better than ever as it attracts more than 800 riders across the three different routes.

Riders will saddle up and soak in the scenic towns and villages of Woodbridge, Orford, Snape, Aldeburgh and Thorpeness - choosing to ride distances of 55km, 100km or 100 miles.

The races kick off at Cult Café, which supports the event and fuels the challengers at multiple rest stops across the route.

This year, headline sponsor Crafted has teamed up with the charity Fresh Starts - new beginnings, which will be fundraising on the day.

The Crafted Classique returns to Ipswich waterfront for its sixth year after more than 800 sign-ups. Picture: CRAFTEDThe Crafted Classique returns to Ipswich waterfront for its sixth year after more than 800 sign-ups. Picture: CRAFTED

Riders can also choose to 'ride for a reason' and raise money for the Suffolk treatment service for children who have suffered sexual abuse.

The cycling spectacular was born out of a collaboration between digital agency Crafted and others including British Cycling, the University of Suffolk and Ipswich Borough Council. It first hit the streets in 2014.

Ian Miller, chief executive of Crafted, said: "It's great to see more riders than ever taking on the Crafted Classique and we are proud to have grown it into one of the largest sportives in the area.

"Our data shows that last year cyclists travelled from all over the UK to take part, which is excellent for Ipswich, showcasing the town's stunning waterfront.

"Getting behind a cycling event is a natural fit for us at Crafted and this year we'll have a team of over 15 Crafties riding."

Racing bosses are hoping this year's event will be bigger and better than ever - last year, more than 800 people took part.

Riders can expect a timed event, with complementary coffee and bacon rolls at the start - along with ride nutrition from Cult Café, mechanical support from Elmy Cycles, post-ride massages from Allied Health, and gourmet burgers and locally sourced beer at the finish.

Online entry is £30 and ends on Thursday, August 8 - click here to sign up.

