E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our latest Isaacs gallery?

PUBLISHED: 11:00 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 29 September 2019

Did you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLIST

Licklist

From the Ipswich Maritime Festival to ART EAT, it has been a busy couple of months on Ipswich Waterfront - and Isaacs on the Quay has been packed full of partygoers enjoying the celebrations.

Did you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLISTDid you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLIST

We've picked out some of our favourite pictures from Isaacs, taken in August and September - including a selection of those taken at their special Oktoberfest event last weekend.

Stylish stilt walkers, a spectacular firework display, and impressive fancy dress, can all be seen in the photographs captured by Licklist.

Did you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLISTDid you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLIST

Take a look through our gallery and see if you recognise anyone soaking up the party atmosphere and make sure you tag them on the Ipswich Star Facebook page.

Read more: Are you in the Isaacs July photo gallery?

Were you enjoying yourself in Isaacs in September? Picture: LICKLISTWere you enjoying yourself in Isaacs in September? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you enjoying yourself in Isaacs in September? Picture: LICKLISTWere you enjoying yourself in Isaacs in September? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you enjoying yourself in Isaacs in September? Picture: LICKLISTWere you enjoying yourself in Isaacs in September? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you enjoying yourself in Isaacs in September? Picture: LICKLISTWere you enjoying yourself in Isaacs in September? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLISTDid you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLISTDid you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLISTDid you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLISTDid you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLISTDid you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLISTDid you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLISTDid you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you enjoying yourself in Isaacs in September? Picture: LICKLISTWere you enjoying yourself in Isaacs in September? Picture: LICKLIST

You may also want to watch:

Were you enjoying yourself in Isaacs in September? Picture: LICKLISTWere you enjoying yourself in Isaacs in September? Picture: LICKLIST

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Most Read

Man arrested as girl, 15, airlifted to hospital after car collides with horse

The B1127 has been closed after a car collided with a horse Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: The secret behind audience member ‘accidentally set on fire’ at Ipswich theatre

One Man, Two Guvnors has been on at the New Wolsey Theatre Photo: Mike Kwasniak

Ipswich Town are top... And Marcus Evans is posing for pictures with fans

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, pictured at MK Dons recently. Photo: Pagepix

Car ends up on roof after crash, leaving road blocked

The accident happened at the junction of Station Road and Lister Road in Hadleigh, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Can you help Hadleigh’s relaunched foodbank?

Neil Bevis and Angela Gregg from Hadleigh Foodbank. Picture: HADLEIGH FOODBANK

Will Hurricane Lorenzo bring problems later this week? Or will it miss East Anglia?

Could we be heading for more storms over Suffolk? Woodbridge Tide Mill pictured before a strom by reader Hayley Havers
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists