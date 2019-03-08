Gallery
Can you spot yourself in our latest Isaacs gallery?
PUBLISHED: 11:00 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:38 29 September 2019
Licklist
From the Ipswich Maritime Festival to ART EAT, it has been a busy couple of months on Ipswich Waterfront - and Isaacs on the Quay has been packed full of partygoers enjoying the celebrations.
Did you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLIST
We've picked out some of our favourite pictures from Isaacs, taken in August and September - including a selection of those taken at their special Oktoberfest event last weekend.
Stylish stilt walkers, a spectacular firework display, and impressive fancy dress, can all be seen in the photographs captured by Licklist.
Did you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLIST
Take a look through our gallery and see if you recognise anyone soaking up the party atmosphere and make sure you tag them on the Ipswich Star Facebook page.
Read more: Are you in the Isaacs July photo gallery?
Were you enjoying yourself in Isaacs in September? Picture: LICKLIST
Were you enjoying yourself in Isaacs in September? Picture: LICKLIST
Were you enjoying yourself in Isaacs in September? Picture: LICKLIST
Were you enjoying yourself in Isaacs in September? Picture: LICKLIST
Did you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLIST
Did you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLIST
Did you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLIST
Did you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLIST
Did you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLIST
Did you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLIST
Did you party at Isaacs in August? Picture: LICKLIST
Were you enjoying yourself in Isaacs in September? Picture: LICKLIST
You may also want to watch:
Were you enjoying yourself in Isaacs in September? Picture: LICKLIST