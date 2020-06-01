Cyclist assaulted near Ipswich waterfront

The road is now closed on the waterfront to ensure safe social distancing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A cyclist was pushed into the kerb and verbally abused while cycling along Ipswich’s waterfront.

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses following the assault which took place on Friday, May 29 May at around 10.45pm.

A male cyclist was cycling along Key Street, close to the entrance of the Wine Rack, when he came across three men who were walking in the same direction.

When the cyclist passed the group, two of the men moved and the third man allegedly pushed the man into the kerb and verbally abused him. The cyclist fell off his bicycle, suffering minor injuries.

The suspect is described as male, aged approximately in his mid-20s and was wearing a brown jacket.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 37/29590/20.