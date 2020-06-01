E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Cyclist assaulted near Ipswich waterfront

PUBLISHED: 14:34 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:34 01 June 2020

The road is now closed on the waterfront to ensure safe social distancing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The road is now closed on the waterfront to ensure safe social distancing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A cyclist was pushed into the kerb and verbally abused while cycling along Ipswich’s waterfront.

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses following the assault which took place on Friday, May 29 May at around 10.45pm.

A male cyclist was cycling along Key Street, close to the entrance of the Wine Rack, when he came across three men who were walking in the same direction.

When the cyclist passed the group, two of the men moved and the third man allegedly pushed the man into the kerb and verbally abused him. The cyclist fell off his bicycle, suffering minor injuries.

The suspect is described as male, aged approximately in his mid-20s and was wearing a brown jacket.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 37/29590/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

Primark set to reopen this month as owner unveils U-turn

Primark, which has branches in Ipswich and Colchester, has revealed when it will reopen its stores Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Can you pass our mock GCSE maths exam?

Could you pass our GCSE maths exam? Picture: WAVEBREAKMEDIA LTD/GETTY IMAGES

‘One of the greatest scandals of our time’ – One in four Ipswich children now living in poverty

End Child Poverty research has found one in four children in Ipswich are living in poverty Picture: RALF GEITHE/GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

Primark set to reopen this month as owner unveils U-turn

Primark, which has branches in Ipswich and Colchester, has revealed when it will reopen its stores Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Can you pass our mock GCSE maths exam?

Could you pass our GCSE maths exam? Picture: WAVEBREAKMEDIA LTD/GETTY IMAGES

‘One of the greatest scandals of our time’ – One in four Ipswich children now living in poverty

End Child Poverty research has found one in four children in Ipswich are living in poverty Picture: RALF GEITHE/GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Fire crews called after serious fire at home in Ipswich

Firefighters are at the scene of a building fire in Nacton Road. Picture: SHAUN KING

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

Local crisp maker launches fruit and veg box delivery

Fairfields Farm is offering fruit and veg boxes for delivery nationwide Picture: Fairfields Farm

Cyclist assaulted near Ipswich waterfront

The road is now closed on the waterfront to ensure safe social distancing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Travellers pitch up in car park near Felixstowe beauty spot

The travellers have pitched up at a car park near the Grove Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24