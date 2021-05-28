Mural celebrating diverse community unveiled at Ipswich Waterfront
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A stunning mural celebrating Ipswich's diverse community has been unveiled at the waterfront.
The mural, organised by local arts organisation Art Eat Events, was unveiled at the entrance to the waterfront on Friday, May 28 after two renowned artists were joined by residents from Hollesley Bay prison to complete the art.
Artists Edward Ofusu and Raul G. Loya worked on the mural alongside the residents, with the support of the Ipswich and Suffolk Council for Racial Equality and Aspire Black Suffolk.
The mural ties in with the much-anticipated arrival of the Power of Stories exhibition opening later this month at Christchurch Mansion, which echoes the message of Marvel hit Black Panther of inspiring people to think about where they come from and who they want to be.
Residents at the Suffolk prison took part in online workshops with artists from Ghana and Mexico ahead of the unveiling, based on creative workbooks designed by Ghanaian artist Edward Ofusu, who has previously taught at Buckingham Palace and the Victoria and Albert Museum.
Mr Ofusu said the inspiration of the project was that "what binds us together is far greater than what separates us".
Mayor of Ipswich, Elizabeth Hughes, said she was proud to see work reflecting Ipswich's diverse community.
Most Read
- 1 Crash involving two cars and two lorries blocks A14
- 2 Child rapist who took photographs of abuse is jailed for 15 years
- 3 Care home worker jailed for stealing wedding rings from elderly victims
- 4 Drug dealer bound by 'blood revenge' caught with £100k of cocaine and cash
- 5 Seafront café work moves into final phase ready for summer opening
- 6 Kesgrave shooting: Accused was 'calm' and in 'no rush'
- 7 29 arrested in week of action against 'county lines' drug gangs
- 8 HOW IT ALL UNFOLDED AT FOXHALL: Brilliant Witches take the victory
- 9 Family raises funds for Suffolk Mind after tragic death of Aayush, 17
- 10 Ipswich van driver arrested over suspected drugs offences
She said: "This is an absolutely fantastic piece of art, not only is it professional, but it is a part of our community.
"To see this gives me great hope and happiness, and it makes me joyful. I am sincerely looking forward to the rest of the year and seeing what more these wonderful artists will bring to Ipswich to make our town even better."
Her words were echoed by Westgate councillor Carole Jones, who said the mural was "splendid".
She said: "I just think this is fantastic. The first one was so beautiful, and this one just doubles the effect – it is splendid.
"Anybody walking along here instead of seeing some dreary old boarding or horrid graffiti gets to see the beautiful art which brightens up everybody's day."
Mr Loya thanked the National Lottery and Arts Council England for the financial support, adding: "It feels great. It was two weeks of very intense work and I'm really glad we are finished."