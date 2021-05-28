Mural celebrating diverse community unveiled at Ipswich Waterfront

Published: 4:30 PM May 28, 2021

Artist Raul Loya with the new mural on St Peters Dock - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A stunning mural celebrating Ipswich's diverse community has been unveiled at the waterfront.

The mural, organised by local arts organisation Art Eat Events, was unveiled at the entrance to the waterfront on Friday, May 28 after two renowned artists were joined by residents from Hollesley Bay prison to complete the art.

The mural is inspired by the upcoming Power of Stories exhibition opening later this month at Christchurch Mansion - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Artists Edward Ofusu and Raul G. Loya worked on the mural alongside the residents, with the support of the Ipswich and Suffolk Council for Racial Equality and Aspire Black Suffolk.

The mural ties in with the much-anticipated arrival of the Power of Stories exhibition opening later this month at Christchurch Mansion, which echoes the message of Marvel hit Black Panther of inspiring people to think about where they come from and who they want to be.

Residents at the Suffolk prison took part in online workshops with artists from Ghana and Mexico ahead of the unveiling, based on creative workbooks designed by Ghanaian artist Edward Ofusu, who has previously taught at Buckingham Palace and the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Mila Greene next to the painting of her on the new mural on St Peters Dock - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Ofusu said the inspiration of the project was that "what binds us together is far greater than what separates us".

Mayor of Ipswich, Elizabeth Hughes, said she was proud to see work reflecting Ipswich's diverse community.

She said: "This is an absolutely fantastic piece of art, not only is it professional, but it is a part of our community.

"To see this gives me great hope and happiness, and it makes me joyful. I am sincerely looking forward to the rest of the year and seeing what more these wonderful artists will bring to Ipswich to make our town even better."

Organisers of Art Eat Events Iona Hodgson and Daisy Lees - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Her words were echoed by Westgate councillor Carole Jones, who said the mural was "splendid".

She said: "I just think this is fantastic. The first one was so beautiful, and this one just doubles the effect – it is splendid.

"Anybody walking along here instead of seeing some dreary old boarding or horrid graffiti gets to see the beautiful art which brightens up everybody's day."

Artist Raul Loya with the new mural on St Peters Dock - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Loya thanked the National Lottery and Arts Council England for the financial support, adding: "It feels great. It was two weeks of very intense work and I'm really glad we are finished."