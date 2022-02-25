Suffolk Pride parade will return to Ipswich waterfront in June

Suffolk Pride has announced its plans for a parade in Ipswich on June 18.

Suffolk Pride was formed in 2019 to increase local acceptance and visibility of LGBTQ+ people and establish a local resource for the community through events and social media.

A team of 15 volunteers help organise the event, which sees an average attendance of 3,500 people. It has not happened for the last two years due to Covid.

Darragh Briscomb, 20, co-chair of Suffolk Pride, said: “Pride has always been the place where I feel the most comfortable in myself and consistently feel myself grinning from cheek to cheek the whole time.

“I got involved with Suffolk Pride to ensure that these kinds of events continue to exist, and ensure that they are accessible and inviting for all LGBTQ+ people.

Suffolk Pride are looking for volunteers to help with their 2022 celebrations - Credit: Alexander Ward

“Pride is having a safe space for the wider community, having a place where the previously excluded are now celebrated. Seeing the intergenerational community come together and celebrate is amazing, it means the world to me.”

Lauren Smith, co-chair alongside Darragh, said they do it to give back to the community who have given them so much. “I wanted to help ensure that the LGBTQ+ community in Suffolk are seen, heard and celebrated as they deserve.”

Despite how far LGBTQ+ has come recently, there are still challenges. Lauren said: “Sadly, hate crimes statistics are still rising and the mental health statistics amongst LGBTQ+ people are much higher than the general population.”

Suffolk Pride organise inclusive events all year, with the largest on June, 18. The parade will start from DanceEast and end by CULT on the waterfront with drag, DJs and performers.

Thousands gathered for Suffolk Pride 2019 on the Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RACHEL EDGE - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

Esther Alcock, lead producer for events, said: “One of the most important things about Suffolk Pride is that it’s a rare chance to connect the local LGBTQ+ community together. I’ve volunteered for Pride since 2019 with the hope to build the queer community I wish I’d grown up around in Suffolk."

The Suffolk Pride team are looking for local businesses to take part, new volunteers and LGBTQ+ performers for events throughout the year. If you would like to get involved email: info@suffolkpride.org.uk