Waterfront restaurant to reopen by ‘end of the week’

The Pizza Express restaurant in Key Street, along the Ipswich Waterfront, temporarily closed after a broken pipe left the restaurant without water Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND Archant

The Ipswich Waterfront Pizza Express has been the site of emergency pipe works to get the restaurant’s doors open again.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Monday the restaurant in Key Street had a sign on the door apologising to customers, stating it would be closed until further notice.

The pavement outside the restaurant was fenced off and workers had torn slabs from the ground to reach the pipes below.

Suffolk Highways have now sent private contractors in who have located and fixed the broken pipe.

They are also working to clear the path to the front door to minimise the disruption to the pizzeria.

There was no damage to the restaurant as a result of the emergency plumbing issues.

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said: “Third party contractors have now concluded their work on Key Street and returned the water supply to the restaurant.

“Work to allow customers to access the restaurant will be carried out today, December 4, and all paving should be replaced by the end of the week.”

The restaurant is still fenced off, with the Lloyds Avenue Pizza Express still open for business.