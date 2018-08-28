Partly Cloudy

Waterfront restaurant to reopen by ‘end of the week’

PUBLISHED: 17:53 04 December 2018

The Pizza Express restaurant in Key Street, along the Ipswich Waterfront, temporarily closed after a broken pipe left the restaurant without water Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

The Pizza Express restaurant in Key Street, along the Ipswich Waterfront, temporarily closed after a broken pipe left the restaurant without water Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Archant

The Ipswich Waterfront Pizza Express has been the site of emergency pipe works to get the restaurant’s doors open again.

On Monday the restaurant in Key Street had a sign on the door apologising to customers, stating it would be closed until further notice.

The pavement outside the restaurant was fenced off and workers had torn slabs from the ground to reach the pipes below.

Suffolk Highways have now sent private contractors in who have located and fixed the broken pipe.

They are also working to clear the path to the front door to minimise the disruption to the pizzeria.

There was no damage to the restaurant as a result of the emergency plumbing issues.

A Suffolk Highways spokesman said: “Third party contractors have now concluded their work on Key Street and returned the water supply to the restaurant.

“Work to allow customers to access the restaurant will be carried out today, December 4, and all paving should be replaced by the end of the week.”

The restaurant is still fenced off, with the Lloyds Avenue Pizza Express still open for business.

Members of public ‘pin down’ Ipswich hot dog stand theft suspect

16:42 Tom Potter
Chris Wilson with the stall in central Ipswich Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Four members of the public are reported to have chased and held down a man suspected of stealing cash from the Hot Sausage Company in Ipswich’s Tavern Street.

Gallery Days Gone By: Dock area was for recreation before industry claimed it in Victorian times

16:30 David kindred
The tree lined site between the Dock, off to the left, and New Cut around 1900 Picture: SUPPLIED BY DAVID KINDRED

When it was proposed in 1836 to build an enclosed dock in Ipswich, provision had to be made to take the flow of the river past the development, writes David Kindred.

Video Mischievous Christmas elves have arrived in Suffolk

16:27 Megan Aldous
A couple of elves even decorating the eggs in the fridge Picture: ABBEY FARTHING

Wrapping up the toilet in Christmas paper, taping up a door and dangling from the ceiling are just a few of the things elves have been up to this week. Watch our video to see more.

Police warn of delays as abnormal load heads across Suffolk this week

13 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
A previous abnormal load making its way through the county Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Suffolk police are warning of delays as they escort an abnormal load through the region this Friday.

Plans afoot to close Edinburgh Woollen Mill

28 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Edinburgh Woollen Mill in Sudbury. Picture: Angie Kearney

Sudbury is to lose another big retailer.

‘Flour bombing’ teen sentenced for ‘nasty attack’ on woman

55 minutes ago Tom Potter
Cohan Semple arrives at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A teenager who lost his job and college place, and was subjected to “worldwide opprobrium”, must now repay the community for his part in a “nasty attack” on a vulnerable woman.

Former squaddie caught with knives and drugs in Ipswich

12:25 Tom Potter
Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

An ex-soldier has avoided jail for carrying two knives on a night out in Ipswich.

Man jailed for sex attack on vulnerable schoolgirl

11:52 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a vulnerable schoolgirl has been jailed for seven years.

Police called to two-vehicle crash in Grange Road in Felixstowe

10:32 Adam Howlett
Police have been called to a two-vehicle crash in Grange Road, Felixstowe. Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Police have attended a crash in Felixstowe involving two cars.

