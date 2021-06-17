News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Anger as piles of rubbish left on Ipswich Waterfront

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:20 PM June 17, 2021   
The rubbish was discovered by Helen Burrows on Thursday morning

The rubbish was discovered by Helen Burrows on Thursday morning - Credit: Helen Burrows

Neighbours have been left "frustrated" after piles of empty cans, bottles and bags were ditched by litter louts on Ipswich Waterfront.

The waste was discovered on benches and outside bins on Thursday morning after revellers enjoyed the sunshine one of the hottest days of the year on Wednesday.

Helen Burrows, who moved to the Waterfront in April, posted the pictures on social media - prompting an angry reaction from the community.

She said: "It's frustrating. All people have to do is put their rubbish in a bin that's not full or overflowing.

Bottles and cans were among the items left on the benches

Bottles and cans were among the items left on the benches - Credit: Helen Burrows

"There's plenty of empty bins - you've just got to walk a couple of feet. It's the little things that make a big difference.

You may also want to watch:

"I know it's not my job to pick it up, but even if I save one animal or bird from getting their head stuck in a mask handle or cut on a glass bottle or can I'll be happy."

Community leaders have urged people enjoying the Waterfront to be responsible and take their rubbish home if bins are full.

Beer bottles ditched on the Waterfront 

Beer bottles ditched on the Waterfront - Credit: Helen Burrows

Phil Smart, Ipswich Borough Council’s environment portfolio holder, said: "There is no excuse for littering and it is frustrating to see people treating Ipswich’s public places in this way - especially when there are bin provisions within arm’s reach.

"While Ipswich Borough Council is not responsible for the area where this took place, as it is privately owned, we are working with local people to help keep the area tidy, including giving litter picking kits to Jason Alexander for his newest litter group, the Waterfront Wombles.

Ipswich Borough Councillor Phil Smart has explained the data behind the studies. Picture: SUFFOLK CO

Phil Smart, Ipswich Borough Council's portfolio holder for environment - Credit: Contributed

"The core of the group is made up of students from the Green Suffolk Project at the University of Suffolk."

