Art exhibition on Ipswich Waterfront closes due to high winds
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
An inflatable art exhibition on Ipswich Waterfront as part of the SPILL Festival has been closed today due to high winds.
The Albesila Luminarium, a series of coloured tunnels, was also closed on Wednesday due to the weather.
Organisers of the SPILL Festival confirmed the attraction would be closed in a statement posted on Facebook.
Ticket holders to the luminarium will be entitled to either a full refund or access to other events at the festival.
The SPILL Festival, which started on Wednesday, is set to end today.
Robert Deacon, artistic director of the festival, said: "On the final day of SPILL Festival, families can still visit GAIA by Luke Jerram at Ipswich Town Hall until 6pm.
"At 6-6.45 pm there is a sound performance of MEMORYGRINDERESISTANCEMACHINE, by John Bowers at the R&W Paul Silo building on Ipswich Waterfront; a unique opportunity to see inside this iconic Ipswich space.
You may also want to watch:
"Or join Katy Dye at Cult Café at 4 – 5 pm for her performance of Climate Grief Karaoke."
Most Read
- 1 Man arrested after controlled explosion on suspect package at Stansted Airport
- 2 Derelict water tower in Rushmere St Andrew to be converted into a house
- 3 Man, 60, caught with more than 18,000 indecent images of children
- 4 How Suffolk's current Covid figures compare to November 2020 lockdown
- 5 Ipswich Town coach Kieron Dyer needs liver transplant after rare disease diagnosis
- 6 Jailed in October: The Suffolk criminals locked up this month
- 7 See the faces of the criminals jailed in Suffolk this week
- 8 'Fish are relaxing' – Childhood dream fulfilled by Ipswich marine store
- 9 First look at options for major upgrade of Copdock Interchange
- 10 Scout leader climbs Helvellyn after dropping seven stone in one year