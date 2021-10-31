News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Art exhibition on Ipswich Waterfront closes due to high winds

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:55 PM October 31, 2021
The Albesila Luminarium at the SPILL Festival on Ipswich Waterfront has been closed due to wind

The Albesila Luminarium at the SPILL Festival on Ipswich Waterfront has been closed due to wind - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An inflatable art exhibition on Ipswich Waterfront as part of the SPILL Festival has been closed today due to high winds.

The Albesila Luminarium, a series of coloured tunnels, was also closed on Wednesday due to the weather.

Organisers of the SPILL Festival confirmed the attraction would be closed in a statement posted on Facebook.

Ticket holders to the luminarium will be entitled to either a full refund or access to other events at the festival.

The SPILL Festival, which started on Wednesday, is set to end today.

Robert Deacon, artistic director of the festival, said: "On the final day of SPILL Festival, families can still visit GAIA by Luke Jerram at Ipswich Town Hall until 6pm.

"At 6-6.45 pm there is a sound performance of MEMORYGRINDERESISTANCEMACHINE, by John Bowers at the R&W Paul Silo building on Ipswich Waterfront; a unique opportunity to see inside this iconic Ipswich space.

You may also want to watch:

"Or join Katy Dye at Cult Café at 4 – 5 pm for her performance of Climate Grief Karaoke."

Ipswich News

