Art exhibition on Ipswich Waterfront closes due to high winds

The Albesila Luminarium at the SPILL Festival on Ipswich Waterfront has been closed due to wind - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An inflatable art exhibition on Ipswich Waterfront as part of the SPILL Festival has been closed today due to high winds.

The Albesila Luminarium, a series of coloured tunnels, was also closed on Wednesday due to the weather.

Organisers of the SPILL Festival confirmed the attraction would be closed in a statement posted on Facebook.

Ticket holders to the luminarium will be entitled to either a full refund or access to other events at the festival.

The SPILL Festival, which started on Wednesday, is set to end today.

Robert Deacon, artistic director of the festival, said: "On the final day of SPILL Festival, families can still visit GAIA by Luke Jerram at Ipswich Town Hall until 6pm.

"At 6-6.45 pm there is a sound performance of MEMORYGRINDERESISTANCEMACHINE, by John Bowers at the R&W Paul Silo building on Ipswich Waterfront; a unique opportunity to see inside this iconic Ipswich space.

"Or join Katy Dye at Cult Café at 4 – 5 pm for her performance of Climate Grief Karaoke."