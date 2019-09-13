Tattoo artists to breathe new life into empty Waterfront building

Monumental Ink employees outside the vacant office block they want to transform into a tattoo studio Picture: KERRY KNIGHT / KNIGHT MEDIA COMMUNICATIONS LTD / KBK PHOTOGRAPHY KBK Photography

A tattoo studio popular with customers in Colchester could soon bring a new lease of life to an empty building a stone's throw from Ipswich Waterfront.

Founder of Monumental Ink, Aaron Clarke, has set out his vision for the Ipswich Waterfront building Picture: MARCUS HOWLETT Founder of Monumental Ink, Aaron Clarke, has set out his vision for the Ipswich Waterfront building Picture: MARCUS HOWLETT

The founders of Monumental Ink Ltd want to set up a new tattoo parlour in a vacant office building on the corner of Duke Street and Coprolite Street, which leads to Neptune Marina.

It was formerly occupied by the Trebuchet marketing and design agency, but in recent years it has stood empty.

Now Monumental Ink, which currently has a studio in Colchester's Peartree Business Centre, has applied to Ipswich Borough Council to change the use of the former office building.

Calling for experienced tattoo artists to apply for new jobs opening at the studio, founder Aaron Clarke said: "Monumental Ink is coming to Ipswich, Suffolk very soon.

Monumental Ink and its designs were promoted at Ipswich Maritime Festival 2019 Picture: KERRY KNIGHT / KNIGHT MEDIA COMMUNICATIONS/KBK PHOTOGRAPHY Monumental Ink and its designs were promoted at Ipswich Maritime Festival 2019 Picture: KERRY KNIGHT / KNIGHT MEDIA COMMUNICATIONS/KBK PHOTOGRAPHY

"We're building a new culture in this industry, which comes with a shared passion for art and creativity."

In a video on the company's Facebook page, he hinted that the opening date for the studio is just around the corner.

In a statement on the firm's website, bosses added: "Monumental Ink is coming to Ipswich.

Founder of Monumental Ink, Aaron Clarke Picture: MARCUS HOWLETT Founder of Monumental Ink, Aaron Clarke Picture: MARCUS HOWLETT

"Our latest tattoo studio is due to open in Ipswich, Suffolk.

"Be the first to know when the new studio launches and who the new artists are."

Employees from Monumental Ink were at Ipswich Maritime Festival last month to promote their designs and speak to people about the new tattoo studio.

If approved, it could create at least two new jobs.

This new studio follows a number of similar businesses choosing Ipswich as a location.

Earlier this month, we reported that another Ipswich tattoo studio had been inundated with customers eager to show their support to tackling knife crime following the death of Dean Stansby.

Paul Stansby, co-owner of Lucky 13 Tattoo Studio, was hard at work with his team of five on Monday, September 2, tattooing crosses for £13 in memory of his brother Dean, who was fatally stabbed in Ancaster Road in February 2017.

Council planners aim to process Monumental Ink's change of use application by October 29 at the very latest.