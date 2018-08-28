Waterfront tenants unite to brainstorm ideas for boosting the area

Tenants of Ipswich’s Waterfront have come together to brainstorm ideas for raising the profile of the area – and to address concerns over parking and street lighting.

Business owners met up at Isaacs on Tuesday, November 27, to debate what they think needs changing in the area and to generate ideas on what can be done to get more people enjoying its array of entertainment and leisure facilities.

Parking was a big issue with most business owners saying customers, especially those of an older age or with mobility problems, need to be able to park nearby.

Some suggested a taxi rank should be established on the Waterfront to allow people to easily get home after spending an evening by the marina.

They argued this would also help visitors feel safe as there would be more people out and about.

Another big concern for businesses is the state of the lighting on the waterfront.

Some argued that if the area were properly illuminated, visitors would not only feel safer but would be able to see more of what the Waterfront has to offer.

Grant Owen, owner of the Forge Kitchen, said the town needs to take advantage of the Waterfront.

He said: “There is a lot of stuff going on here.

“It just needs to be nicely wrapped up so customers feel safe and feel this is the place to go.”

Business owners felt the area’s branding could be improved.

Some argued that rather than trying to link the area with Ipswich’s town centre, the town should be pushing the Waterfront as a unique ‘quarter’ with its own distinct identity.

Some suggested creating maps and flyers with a map to let people know where they can grab a bite to eat or sit down for a drink.

Tenants also questioned whether the Waterfront could get its own Christmas lights switch-on so as not to compete with the big event in the town centre.

Some said the switch-on should be moved to the next day to give the Waterfront its own festive celebration while others suggested staggering Ipswich’s switch-on events so people could visit both.

Members of the tenants group are attending a meeting held by Ipswich Vision, the town’s Business Improvement District, on Tuesday, December 4, to share some of their suggestions to improve the area.