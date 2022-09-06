Updated
The Cricketers reopens after 'issues with the toilets'
Published: 8:42 AM September 6, 2022
Updated: 10:37 AM September 6, 2022
A popular pub in Ipswich has reopened after it was forced to close following "issues with the toilets".
The Cricketers in Crown Street had to close last night.
This morning, a sign on the door of the Wetherspoons pub read: "Due to technical difficulties we are unfortunately closed.
"Sorry for any inconvenience."
A Wetherspoons spokesman has since said: “ There were issues with the toilets and as a result, it was decided to close the pub last night.
“This has now been sorted and the pub is now open.”