The Cricketers reopens after 'issues with the toilets'

Updated

The Cricketers in Ipswich town centre is currently closed - Credit: Archant

A popular pub in Ipswich has reopened after it was forced to close following "issues with the toilets".

The Cricketers in Crown Street had to close last night.

The sign on the door of The Cricketers - Credit: Archant

This morning, a sign on the door of the Wetherspoons pub read: "Due to technical difficulties we are unfortunately closed.

"Sorry for any inconvenience."

A Wetherspoons spokesman has since said: “ There were issues with the toilets and as a result, it was decided to close the pub last night.

“This has now been sorted and the pub is now open.”