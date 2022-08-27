Sweethearts Pat and Buster marry after 60 year 'long wait'

Childhood sweethearts Buster Becket and Pat Gant, who have tied the knot at 75. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Buster Beckett and Pat Gant were teenage sweethearts in Ipswich back in the early 60s until fate and family pressures pulled them apart.

Now 60 years on from their first engagement they have finally married.

The couple, who are both 75, got married at St Mary at the Elms on Friday lunchtime before travelling to their favourite pub, The Dove, in a double-decker bus for a reception with family and friends.

Childhood sweethearts Buster Becket and Pat Gant, who have tied the knot at 75. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Buster said they had grown up together and he had popped the question when they were just 15 - but four years later they broke up because of his doubts that were stoked in his family.

He said: "I still loved her and I wrote her love letters, but I didn't have the courage to send them to her. I just put them in a drawer at home!"

They both met and married other people although they would occasionally bump into each other as they both lived in the town.

Childhood sweethearts Buster Becket and Pat Gant, who have tied the knot at 75. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

After the end of Buster's marriage and Pat also becoming single again, they started seeing each other again about 20 years ago.

He said: "My father was always very fond of Pat. She came along to my mother's funeral and later he said to me 'if you don't marry her, I will!'"

The couple moved in together nine years ago and live in Palmcroft Road.

Music from a piper greeted the couple as they came out of the church and then onto a routemaster bus to the reception. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It was during a holiday to the Greek resort where Buster's father fought during the last war that he finally got around to popping the question.

He said: "We were looking over the beach and I said 'let's go down there!' she wanted to wait a bit but I insisted and then I proposed to her."

Childhood sweethearts Buster Becket and Pat Gant, who have tied the knot at 75. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Pat added: "It was a complete shock - I wasn't expecting that but it's very nice!"

The couple were married by Fr John Thackray at the church and then went to The Dove with their friends and family on the bus.

Buster said: "It's a very important place for my whole family, they lived around there and we can trace my family's connection with The Dove back to the 1900s."

He added: "It's taken us a long time to get around to this but we're so pleased we finally got there!"