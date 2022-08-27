Sweethearts Pat and Buster marry after 60 year 'long wait'
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Buster Beckett and Pat Gant were teenage sweethearts in Ipswich back in the early 60s until fate and family pressures pulled them apart.
Now 60 years on from their first engagement they have finally married.
The couple, who are both 75, got married at St Mary at the Elms on Friday lunchtime before travelling to their favourite pub, The Dove, in a double-decker bus for a reception with family and friends.
Buster said they had grown up together and he had popped the question when they were just 15 - but four years later they broke up because of his doubts that were stoked in his family.
He said: "I still loved her and I wrote her love letters, but I didn't have the courage to send them to her. I just put them in a drawer at home!"
They both met and married other people although they would occasionally bump into each other as they both lived in the town.
After the end of Buster's marriage and Pat also becoming single again, they started seeing each other again about 20 years ago.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes paid to 'devoted' husband and wife who died in crash
- 2 New builders' merchant store opens in Wherstead Road
- 3 Suspected drug driver with baby in back of car arrested in Ipswich
- 4 Man armed with crowbar steals 'quantity of cash' from Post Office
- 5 Garden suburb developer under investigation for alleged breaches
- 6 Rejected Ipswich car wash applies again to build canopy
- 7 'Vibrant' fashion boutique opens in town centre
- 8 Hacker made £200k profit off stolen Ed Sheeran and US rapper songs
- 9 First of four days of postal worker strike action
- 10 Matchday Recap: How Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw with Barnsley unfolded
He said: "My father was always very fond of Pat. She came along to my mother's funeral and later he said to me 'if you don't marry her, I will!'"
The couple moved in together nine years ago and live in Palmcroft Road.
It was during a holiday to the Greek resort where Buster's father fought during the last war that he finally got around to popping the question.
He said: "We were looking over the beach and I said 'let's go down there!' she wanted to wait a bit but I insisted and then I proposed to her."
Pat added: "It was a complete shock - I wasn't expecting that but it's very nice!"
The couple were married by Fr John Thackray at the church and then went to The Dove with their friends and family on the bus.
Buster said: "It's a very important place for my whole family, they lived around there and we can trace my family's connection with The Dove back to the 1900s."
He added: "It's taken us a long time to get around to this but we're so pleased we finally got there!"