Teenager arrested in connection with sexual assault

Wellington Road was closed during police investigations into the assault

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault in Ipswich.

The assault took place in the area of Little Bramford Lane and Wellington Street at around 2.20am on Wednesday, October 23. The victim, a woman in her 40s, was approached by a male and was sexually assaulted by him a short time later.

Suffolk police said it arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the incident on Friday, October 25.

The man was taken to the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre to be questioned.

Those who may have any information about the incident should contact Suffolk police on 101 using the crime reference 37/64317/19.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.