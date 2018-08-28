Suspected teenage burglar arrested on suspicion of stealing car

A teenager was arrested in connection with burglaries and a car theft. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a pair of burglaries and a car theft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A 17 year old male has been arrested in connection with two offences of burglary and the theft of a car committed in the Claydon, Great Blakenham and West Ipswich areas on the 5/1/19. The male has been released on conditional bail with a night time curfew. #crimestoppers #710 — Ipswich West Police (@IpsWestPolice) January 14, 2019

The alleged offences took place in the Claydon, Great Blakenham and West Ipswich areas on Saturday, January 5.

The Ipswich West safer neighbourhood team (SNT) said the 17-year-old arrested in connection with the offences had been released on conditional with an overage curfew order in place.

Officers Tweeted on Monday, January 14: “A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with two offences of burglary and the theft of a car committed in the Claydon, Great Blakenham and West Ipswich areas on January 5.

“The male has been released on conditional bail with a night time curfew. #crimestoppers.”

Anyone who has information about burglaries they believe have taken place in the Ipswich and surrounding areas can ring Suffolk police on 101 or give details anonymously by ringing Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who believes they are witnessing a crime in progress should always dial 999.