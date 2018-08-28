Sunshine and Showers

Suspected teenage burglar arrested on suspicion of stealing car

PUBLISHED: 22:06 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 22:06 14 January 2019

A teenager was arrested in connection with burglaries and a car theft. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a pair of burglaries and a car theft.

The alleged offences took place in the Claydon, Great Blakenham and West Ipswich areas on Saturday, January 5.

The Ipswich West safer neighbourhood team (SNT) said the 17-year-old arrested in connection with the offences had been released on conditional with an overage curfew order in place.

Officers Tweeted on Monday, January 14: “A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with two offences of burglary and the theft of a car committed in the Claydon, Great Blakenham and West Ipswich areas on January 5.

“The male has been released on conditional bail with a night time curfew. #crimestoppers.”

Anyone who has information about burglaries they believe have taken place in the Ipswich and surrounding areas can ring Suffolk police on 101 or give details anonymously by ringing Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who believes they are witnessing a crime in progress should always dial 999.

