E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Police release update on Ipswich carjacking by youngsters

PUBLISHED: 14:51 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:51 28 October 2019

A 29-year-old man has been released by Suffolk police investigating the carjacking in Westbury Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A 29-year-old man has been released by Suffolk police investigating the carjacking in Westbury Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk police have released an update on their investigation into a carjacking of a woman in her 60s by two boys described as being seven and 12-years-old.

The pair, described as being aged seven and 12-years-old, struck in Westmere Road near Rushmere on September 21 when the woman, aged in her 60s, was ordered out of her car as one of them brandished a knife.

They then drove off in it towards Rushmere Road.

Police are still hunting the boys but arrested a 29-year-old man on Thursday October 24 on suspicion of aiding offenders.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning but has since been released.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who may have seen the victim's five-door maroon Mazda 5 Takara car being driven in Westbury Road and Rushmere Road between 6pm and 6.30pm that day.

Anyone with any information should contact South CID on 101, quoting crime reference 57286/19.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I’m too scared to work’ – Ipswich retail security staff on facing ‘fearless’ shop thieves

Four security workers have spoken out about crime in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols found

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols has been found in Norwich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I’m too scared to work’ – Ipswich retail security staff on facing ‘fearless’ shop thieves

Four security workers have spoken out about crime in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols found

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols has been found in Norwich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Indecent images suspect released under investigation

A man was arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images in July Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police release update on Ipswich carjacking by youngsters

A 29-year-old man has been released by Suffolk police investigating the carjacking in Westbury Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Elmer moves in as new multi-million Fred. Olsen office topped-out

Penny Edgar, Belinda Mindell, Stuart Ferguson and Fay McCormack with Fred Olsen's Elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols found

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols has been found in Norwich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘I’m too scared to work’ – Ipswich retail security staff on facing ‘fearless’ shop thieves

Four security workers have spoken out about crime in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists