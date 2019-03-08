Police release update on Ipswich carjacking by youngsters

Suffolk police have released an update on their investigation into a carjacking of a woman in her 60s by two boys described as being seven and 12-years-old.

The pair, described as being aged seven and 12-years-old, struck in Westmere Road near Rushmere on September 21 when the woman, aged in her 60s, was ordered out of her car as one of them brandished a knife.

They then drove off in it towards Rushmere Road.

Police are still hunting the boys but arrested a 29-year-old man on Thursday October 24 on suspicion of aiding offenders.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning but has since been released.

Detectives want to speak to anyone who may have seen the victim's five-door maroon Mazda 5 Takara car being driven in Westbury Road and Rushmere Road between 6pm and 6.30pm that day.

Anyone with any information should contact South CID on 101, quoting crime reference 57286/19.