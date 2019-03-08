E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Woman taken to hospital after collision with Smart car

PUBLISHED: 11:25 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:25 05 September 2019

A collision involving a pedestrian and a Smart car took place in Westerfield Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A collision involving a pedestrian and a Smart car took place in Westerfield Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A female pedestrian has been taken to Ipswich hospital after being involved in a collision with a Smart ForFour car.

Officers were called at 8.45am to reports of the collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Westerfield Road, Ipswich.

The incident took place near the A1214 roundabout at Valley Road, causing severe delays during the rush hour period.

The woman was sent to hopsital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary attended the scene to assist with traffic flow, but they left the scene at 10.30am after the road was cleared.

Most Read

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Ed Sheeran concert infrastructure to stay - with hope of staging more big events in the future

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

Body found in search for missing Suffolk man

Suffolk police has confirmed a body has been found in the search for missing Melton man David Jenkins Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

Most Read

Which restaurants, cafes and takeaways have the lowest food hygiene ratings in Suffolk?

These Suffolk food businesses have earned a one or zero rating from the Food Standards Agency in 2019. Photo: Getty Images.

Ed Sheeran concert infrastructure to stay - with hope of staging more big events in the future

Ed Sheeran's first night at Chantry Park, Ipswich Picture: ZAKARY WALTERS

Missing mum Ashleigh Fisk is pregnant with third child, say concerned parents

Ashleigh Fisk enjoyed a holiday with her parents, partner Marcus and children Zachory and Logan just before her disappearance Picture: Fisk Family

Body found in search for missing Suffolk man

Suffolk police has confirmed a body has been found in the search for missing Melton man David Jenkins Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Michael Owen tells of former Ipswich Town star Kieron Dyer’s £20,000 act of kindness

Michael Owen has praised Kieron Dyer's charitable side in his new book

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Netflix rumoured to set sights on Suffolk school for post-apocalyptic thriller

A film crew rumoured to be from Netflix has been busy filming at Orwell Park School near Ipswich Picture: ORWELL PARK SCHOOL

Growing number of violent and sexual offences against children in Suffolk

Recorded violence and sexual offences against children increased by 35% in Suffolk over the last two years Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Fire crews free driver from car roof after colliding with lorry

All three emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a lorry and a car near Charsfield. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He went on loan to Ipswich... I was laughing my head off’ - Keane attacks Walters’ lack of medals and mocks emotional interview

Former Ipswich boss Roy Keane has launched an attack on ex-striker Jon Walters. Picture: PA/WALTERS

Can region afford for Stansted expansion plans to be stalled as Brexit approaches?

The East of England's chambers of commerce are calling for an end to delays in approving Stansted's expansion plans Picture: TONY PICK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists