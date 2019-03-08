Woman taken to hospital after collision with Smart car

A collision involving a pedestrian and a Smart car took place in Westerfield Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A female pedestrian has been taken to Ipswich hospital after being involved in a collision with a Smart ForFour car.

Officers were called at 8.45am to reports of the collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Westerfield Road, Ipswich.

The incident took place near the A1214 roundabout at Valley Road, causing severe delays during the rush hour period.

The woman was sent to hopsital with what are believed to be minor injuries.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary attended the scene to assist with traffic flow, but they left the scene at 10.30am after the road was cleared.