Cyclist injured after collision in Ipswich

The collision happened at the juction of Westerfield Road and Valley Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A cyclist is believed to have suffered injuries after a collision with car on a road in Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 11.15am on Friday, March 1 to Westerfield Road, near the junction with valley road after reports of a collision.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the cyclist is believed to have suffered injuries to their leg and hip.

Suffolk police and the East of England ambulance service remain at the scene.

The road remains open.