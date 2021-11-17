News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Ipswich Wetherspoons wins award for 'clean and well-maintained' toilets

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:55 AM November 17, 2021
The Cricketers in Ipswich has a second non-smoking beer garden Picture: ARCHANT

The Cricketers in Ipswich has been commended in the Loo of the Year Awards 2021

A Wetherspoon pub near Ipswich town centre has received an award for its "clean and well-maintained" toilets.

The Cricketers, opposite the Tower Ramparts bus station, was awarded platinum rating by inspectors as part of the Loo of the Year Awards 2021.

Inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of pubs across the UK, judging them on criteria such as decor, maintenance, cleanliness and accessibility.

The awards aim to highlight and improve standards of 'away from home' loo provision across the country.

Katy Ash, manager of the Cricketers, said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The Loo of the Year Awards 2021 managing director, Becky Wall, added: "The toilets at The Cricketers have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well-maintained.

"The pub deserves its platinum award."

