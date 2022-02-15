New Ipswich housing development opens to the public

A CGI of the Scrivener house type, part of Bellway’s Artisan Collection being built at Bourne View in Wherstead - Credit: Bellway

A housing development on the outskirts of Ipswich is set to open its showhome to the public later this month.

The four-bedroom showhome at the Bourne View development in Wherstead will open on Saturday, October 30.

It comes after the first homes were released for sale in May.

Bosses say 17 of the 49 private houses at the development – including all of the two-bedroom properties – have already been sold.

Jenny Walker, sales director for Bellway Essex, said: “We have seen high levels of interest in these homes since the launch earlier this year and we are expecting that to increase once the showhome and sales office open to visitors.

“Bourne View is a fantastic new development in a semi-rural location in Suffolk and the Scrivener house type is a prime example of the high level of craftsmanship that goes into every Bellway home."

Bellway is delivering 75 new homes at Bourne View, including 26 affordable properties available for local people through rent or shared ownership with prices starting from £319,995.