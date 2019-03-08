'Such a shame' as recent road revamp damaged by inappropriate parking

The resurfaced footpath in White House Road Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS Archant

Exasperated highways chiefs have made known their frustration at motorists parking inappropriately on the recently revamped verge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The resurfaced footpath in White House Road Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS The resurfaced footpath in White House Road Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

The walkway alongside White House Road in the north west area of Ipswich was upgraded during two weeks of work last month.

But, just three weeks after work was completed, Suffolk Highways publicly called out motorists for causing damage to the verge the new footpath.

Parking along White House Road, which runs alongside a busy industrial estate, has been a bone of contention for some years.

As far back as the summer of 2014, residents of the street and adjoining Limerick Close complained of staff from nearby businesses using verges and footpaths for parking.

The resurfaced footpath in White House Road Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS The resurfaced footpath in White House Road Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

You may also want to watch:

Some complained of paths being blocked to people using wheelchairs, mobility scooters and pushchairs, and of grass verges being torn up by regular car movements.

Two weeks of roadworks, between August 5 and 16 this year, restricted the movement of cars and allow engineers to carry out works and limited access to the footpath. The work also limited on-street parking between 7.30am and 4pm each day - but culminated in the unveiling of a revamped verge and path.

Suffolk Highways proudly tweeted photos of the nearly finished work on August 16 - showing a newly laid footpath surface and patched up verge.

This is such a shame... please can we ask residents and businesses to park responsibly, ensuring newly completed works such as these can remain in decent condition for longer! https://t.co/YpVI9Y8WB7 — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) September 6, 2019

Fast forward to last Friday, September 6, and head of network regulation for Suffolk Highways, Peter Ingram, tweeted photographs taken from a similar spot - this time showing a row of cars parked along a tyre-marked and shabby looking verge.

His disappointed post read: "Unfortunately, inappropriate parking is causing damage to the verge and the new footway. Who should pay for any repairs?"

Suffolk Highways echoed his discouragement by re-tweeting the images with the message: "This is such a shame. Please can we ask residents and businesses to park responsibly, ensuring newly completed works such as these can remain in decent condition for longer."

In 2016, it was reported that the issue of parking along the road had caused particular difficulty for residents of bungalows for people with disabilities, but that conversations with Suffolk County Council had revealed yellow lines were not a possibility.