Racist stickers found on streets of Ipswich

Racist stickers bearing white supremacist messages have been posted across Ipswich over the weekend.

The stickers have reportedly been spotted across the town over the weekend on lampposts and bus shelters.

This newspaper decided against publishing the full content of the stickers due to their extremely racist content but most of the messages referred to white privilege.

Some of the stickers have been spotted in and around Nacton Road, close to Ipswich Academy.

"You usually see stickers to do with football, but this was quite shocking really," said one Ipswich resident.

"You do expect it in other larger places, but not Ipswich.

"The fact they have targeted the school route is vile."

Ipswich Borough Council have been seen to be taking the stickers down across the weekend but its not clear how many remain.

Ipswich resident Sam Murray has taken her own action against the stickers by drawing kinder messages over the top.

"I heard about these horrific stickers being put out so I decided to come out with a Sharpie and edit them slightly," said Ms Murray.

Phanuel Mutumburi, ISCRE business & operations director: "Ipswich is a strong town because of its diversity and the acceptance and tolerance that different parts of our community show for each other.

"That said, there will always be a small handful of troublemakers who resent what Suffolk's county town has achieved and will continue to achieve. We're pleased that Ipswich Borough Council has moved swiftly to remove the stickers and to members of the public for informing them and the Police of their existence in the first place. We would urge all concerned citizens to report such incidents should they happen again."

Ipswich is not the first area to report the stickers, with similar messages having been seen in Hull and York in recent weeks.