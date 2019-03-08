E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich caravan encampment moves mile from Whitton Sports Centre to Castle Hill park

PUBLISHED: 08:41 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:41 28 August 2019

A number of caravans have pulled up on land in the Castle Hill area of Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A cluster of caravans has moved onto a parcel of land in Ipswich.

The vehicles and associated cars have pitched up on parkland in the north west area of the town.

The caravans have gathered on the park near Castle Hill primary school.

The encampment was visible from Congreve Road on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Ipswich Borough Council went to court to apply for an order requesting the removal of vehicles and property from a field at the nearby Whitton Sports Centre.

The borough said the occupants' continue presence was in contravention of a direction giving a local authority power to order any person living in a vehicle to move off land.

The Castle Hill caravans are understood to be the same camped at Whitton Sports Centre earlier this week.

A spokesman said: "We will be taking all necessary steps to get the site back and secure their departure."

