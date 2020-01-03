Woman taken to hospital after collision with car

One woman was taken to hospital following a collision in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Emergency services were called to the back of the Crown Pools on Friday after a person was hit by a car.

Ambulance crews called police to William Street at around 7.15am.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance service: "We were called at 7.08am on January 3 to reports of a collision on Crown Street, Ipswich between a car and a pedestrian.

"An ambulance crew was sent to help.

"At the scene we assessed and treated a woman for minor injuries. The patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital for further care."