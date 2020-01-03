Woman taken to hospital after collision with car
PUBLISHED: 15:14 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:14 03 January 2020
Emergency services were called to the back of the Crown Pools on Friday after a person was hit by a car.
Ambulance crews called police to William Street at around 7.15am.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance service: "We were called at 7.08am on January 3 to reports of a collision on Crown Street, Ipswich between a car and a pedestrian.
"An ambulance crew was sent to help.
"At the scene we assessed and treated a woman for minor injuries. The patient was taken to Ipswich Hospital for further care."