Willis building sends home group of workers as coronavirus 'precaution'

PUBLISHED: 11:28 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 27 February 2020

A small group of workers at the Willis Building in Ipswich were sent home after visiting Italy Picture: DAVID VINCENT

A group of workers at the Willis building in Ipswich have been sent home after travelling to Italy on a work trip.

The small group were asked to stay at home as a precautionary measure after they returned home from a business trip to Milan.

As part of the action carried out by Willis Towers Watson, the company that runs the building, travel restrictions and mandatory work from home policies have been implemented.

A spokesperson for the company said: "We treat the health and safety of our colleagues as a top priority.

"A small number of colleagues who travelled to Milan recently have been sent home as a precautionary measure.

"As a company we have instituted travel restrictions and mandatory work from home policies for any potentially impacted colleagues.

"We continue to closely monitor the spread of the virus globally and will put in place additional measures as necessary."

