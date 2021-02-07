Gallery

Published: 6:12 PM February 7, 2021

Ipswich has seen some of its heaviest snow for years today as the 'Beast from the East 2' arrived.

We have rounded up some of the best pictures from across the town taken by our photographers and readers.

The snow blowing a blizzard through the empty streets of Ipswich town centre - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A robin enjoying the snow - Credit: Carl Harlott

Ipswich Waterfront in snow - Credit: Charlotte Bond

People sledging in Christchurch Park - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The snow is neigh bother for this horse - Credit: Carl Harlott

A snowy scene over Ipswich - Credit: Vishnu Prata

Bella having a snowball fight with her mum on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Snowy condition down the Waterfront in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ipswich as a snowy winter wonderland - Credit: Jayakrishnan Sitaram

Footsteps already being filled in as further snow falls in Ipswich - Credit: Carl Harlott

It was this young baby's first time in the snow in Ipswich - Credit: Lorraine Coleman

Homes and cars in Ipswich have been covered in a thick layer of snow - Credit: Jayakrishnan Sitram

A wintery view over Ipswich - Credit: Rebecca Bailey



