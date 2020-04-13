Nostalgia: Pictures capture dramatic motorsport action over the years at Foxhall
PUBLISHED: 07:00 14 April 2020
Today our nostalgia gallery takes a look back at standout moments in Foxhall Stadium’s motorsport history.
From prize-giving ceremonies to stands packed full of spectators, these pictures from years gone by show just how popular speedway and other motorsports hosted at the site have been since the track first roared into our lives.
Dramatic photos from 1982 capture a car as it flew across the racetrack towards spectators, leaving a cloud of dust in its wake.
Huge crowds flocked to Foxhall, home of the Witches, for the World Hot Rod Final in 1984.
As always the event – staged at the stadium since 1972 – attracted huge crowds to see bangers, superstox, stock cars and, of course, the main race with the hot rod world championship up for grabs.
It drew thousands again the following year in 1985 – with photographs of the event showing crowds surrounding cars and celebrating.
