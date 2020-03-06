Woman 'kicked down door to escape house', court told

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich woman who claims she was locked in a loft and left without food and drink for three days told police that she escaped by kicking the door open and running to a neighbour for help, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Minique Rivett decided to make her bid for freedom eight hours after she last heard her captors' voices in the house in Tottenham, London, where she was allegedly being held against her will, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

In an interview with police after her escape in March last year Miss Rivett claimed that in addition to being left without food and water she was punched in the stomach three times and slapped in the face during her ordeal.

She was also allegedly told that if a man who shared a house with her and her mother in Spring Road, Ipswich, got a loan of £10,000 "everything would be fine" for her.

Miss Rivett, 24, said in her police interview that after she was allegedly punched and assaulted she had attempted to strangle herself with a jacket and had passed out.

After three days, she stopped hearing her captors' voices and waited eight hours before kicking the door to the loft open and running to a neighbour's house

You may also want to watch:

Before the court are Louie Charles, 19, of Wivenhoe Park, Colchester; Tye Parker, 20, of Burr Close, Harwich; Mubarak Jaye, 18, of Seward Street, London and Cuthbert Charles, 58, of Featherstone, Wolverhampton.

Louie Charles, Parker and Jaye have denied falsely imprisoning Miss Rivett last March and Louie Charles and Parker also deny blackmail.

Louie Charles and Parker also deny kidnapping Laurel Aiken in March and Louie Charles, Cuthbert Charles and Parker deny falsely imprisoning him.

Parker also denies robbing and aggravated burglary.

Miss Rivett told police she had been told by two men on March 4 last year that she owed money for drugs and was instructed to get the owner of the house where she was living to get a loan to settle the debt.

The court heard that Laurel Aiken, who lived in the house in Tottenham where Miss Rivett claims she was held, was allegedly kidnapped and held against his will at Cuthbert Charles's flat in Wolverhampton.

The trial continues.