Woman dies after medical emergency in Ipswich town centre
Published: 3:24 PM September 21, 2022
A woman has died after emergency services were called to a medical emergency in Ipswich town centre.
Paramedics were called to Carr Street at about 10.15am on Wednesday to reports of a medical emergency.
An ambulance, rapid response vehicle and ambulance officer were called to the scene.
An East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, a female patient died at the scene."
Suffolk police also attended the incident.