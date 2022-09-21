Woman dies after medical emergency in Ipswich town centre

A woman has died after a medical emergency in Carr Street, Ipswich (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A woman has died after emergency services were called to a medical emergency in Ipswich town centre.

Paramedics were called to Carr Street at about 10.15am on Wednesday to reports of a medical emergency.

An ambulance, rapid response vehicle and ambulance officer were called to the scene.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, a female patient died at the scene."

Suffolk police also attended the incident.



