News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Woman dies after medical emergency in Ipswich town centre

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:24 PM September 21, 2022
Ipswich Vision wants to find a new use for buildings in Carr Street Picture: GREGG BROWN

A woman has died after a medical emergency in Carr Street, Ipswich (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A woman has died after emergency services were called to a medical emergency in Ipswich town centre. 

Paramedics were called to Carr Street at about 10.15am on Wednesday to reports of a medical emergency. 

An ambulance, rapid response vehicle and ambulance officer were called to the scene. 

An East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "Sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, a female patient died at the scene."

Suffolk police also attended the incident. 


Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The A14 has partially reopened after a pedestrian died in a serious crash

A14 | Updated

A14 fully reopens after 18 hours following fatal crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The group that gathered at The Bramford Cock.

The Queen

'Like losing a family member': Pub opens doors for Queen farewell

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed outside Ipswich after a serious crash

A14

Pedestrian dies after 'serious' crash on A14

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Canon Jo Gunn, head at St Margaret's Primary School in Ipswich, who travelled to Edinburgh and back to see the Queen

The Queen

Suffolk head's 810 miles to see Queen and be back in school the next day

Dominic Bareham

person