'I want them to be proud' - Mum graduates two years after husband's death

Lotachi Ekwunife graduated from the University of Suffolk - Credit: Gregg Brown/University of Suffolk

A woman who lost her husband two years ago while she was pregnant has graduated from the University of Suffolk.

Lotachi Ekwunife graduated as MSc in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, after previously training as a pharmacist.

The mother of two, four-year-old Chimamanda and Chisomebi, who will be two in December, said: "I am so proud of myself, and I am excited for the future."

Two years ago her husband Chinedu passed away to Covid, so she decided to swap careers to challenge herself and provide for her family.

She said: "It was a very difficult time, really tough.

"I just had to pick up what I had left and forge ahead to the future for my children.

"I didn't want them to feel like they probably would have had a better life if their dad was around, so I wanted to be a role model as well for my girls.

"I just want them to be proud and want to be able to provide for them."

Lotachi, who moved to Ipswich five years ago from Nigeria, graduated during the final University ceremony on Thursday October 20.

During the ceremony, she gave the vote of thanks, thanking her daughters, her family, her friends and God for guiding her through her degree and career change.

She continued: "I hope I have inspired someone to take a bold step in the right direction."