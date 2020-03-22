Ipswich woman Jodie appears in The Undateables
PUBLISHED: 13:52 22 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 22 March 2020
An Ipswich woman has become one of the latest stars of the popular dating show, The Undateables
22-year-old Jodie featured on this week’s episode of the Channel 4 programme.
The show looks at the dating lives of those living with disabilities.
Jodie, who lives with her family in the town has a type of dwarfism known as pseudoachondroplasia.
Her condition means that one day she will have to remain in a wheelchair permanently.
In the show viewers watched as Jodie was paired up with punk rocker Beth, 26 who shared her loves of music and travel.
The pair then went on two dates on the show one to Leigh-on-Sea in Essex where they made pottery and a second in London where they visited a food festival.
