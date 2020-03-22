E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich woman Jodie appears in The Undateables

PUBLISHED: 13:52 22 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:52 22 March 2020

The Undateables Episode 2 - Jodie. Picture: CHANNEL 4

The Undateables Episode 2 - Jodie. Picture: CHANNEL 4

Channel 4 images must not be altered or manipulated in any way. This picture may be used solely for Channel 4 programme publicity

An Ipswich woman has become one of the latest stars of the popular dating show, The Undateables

The Undateables Episode 2 - Jodie. Picture: CHANNEL 4The Undateables Episode 2 - Jodie. Picture: CHANNEL 4

22-year-old Jodie featured on this week’s episode of the Channel 4 programme.

The show looks at the dating lives of those living with disabilities.

You may also want to watch:

Jodie, who lives with her family in the town has a type of dwarfism known as pseudoachondroplasia.

Her condition means that one day she will have to remain in a wheelchair permanently.

In the show viewers watched as Jodie was paired up with punk rocker Beth, 26 who shared her loves of music and travel.

The pair then went on two dates on the show one to Leigh-on-Sea in Essex where they made pottery and a second in London where they visited a food festival.

