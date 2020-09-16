E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Have you seen this missing Ipswich woman?

PUBLISHED: 22:13 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 22:17 16 September 2020

Linda Hussain from Bristol Road, Ipswich, has been missing since this morning. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

A 51-year-old woman has been reported missing after last being seen at home in Ipswich this morning.

Linda Hussain was last seen at her home in Bristol Road, Ipswich, at around 8.30am this morning, Wednesday, September 16, and she has not been seen since.

She is described as white, 5ft 7in, of a slim build, blue eyes and brown shoulder length hair.

Linda is thought to be wearing a light weight military-style green jacket with blue jeans and flat black shoes.

The 51-year-old is likely to be on foot.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Linda or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

