News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Rape survivor: Stop victim blaming when it comes to women's safety

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 6:45 AM March 31, 2021   
Rape survivor Sam Murray wants to change the culture around women's safety. Picture: Sarah Lucy Bro

Ipswich rape survivor Sam Murray wants to change the culture around women's safety - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An Ipswich rape survivor is hoping to change the culture around women's safety — moving away from blaming female victims, to showing men how they can help.

Many campaigns around safety are focused on how women can protect themselves from attack.

They include advice such as telling friends where you are, noting down taxi registration plates, holding keys between your fingers, checking over your shoulder and not staying out on your own too late.

However, Sam Murray is tired of women being the ones solely burdened with the responsibility of keeping safe, when perpetrators of sexual attacks are most often male.

Rape survivor Sam Murray wants to change the culture around women's safety. Picture: Sarah Lucy Bro

Sam Murray, from Ipswich, has spoken out as a survivor of rape - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The 34-year-old, who lives in Ipswich and has agreed to waive her legal right to anonymity for this article, said: "We need to change the language used when giving safety advice for women.

"The trauma of sexual assault doesn't ever leave you and we need to be doing more to prevent it happening, not just getting justice for victims — once the assault takes place, there is no taking that back.

"This is why prevention is so important.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Promising footballer' lost his way and started dealing Class A drugs
  2. 2 Man to be charged with murder of Ipswich father who was found on driveway
  3. 3 Police name woman, 33, killed in A1071 crash tragedy
  1. 4 Nurse's concern over Ipswich Hospital parking permit refusal
  2. 5 Swedish-style cafe opening near Ipswich
  3. 6 New Felixstowe Wetherspoon site part of pub giant's £145m investment
  4. 7 Did you attend Ipswich's Holywells High School in the noughties?
  5. 8 Car upside down after crash with van
  6. 9 A1071 reopens after cars and motorcycle collide
  7. 10 Historic mill wheel measuring 14ft discovered at Hadleigh sinkhole

"Instead of telling women not to wear something too revealing, how about we remind men not to get so drunk that they misunderstand the word no or do something because their mates think it will be funny, when in fact it's upsetting a woman."

More bars are adopting schemes where anyone in trouble can ask for help, such as the Ask for Angela campaign.

Ms Murray would like to see more of these initiatives implemented in the nightlife industry.

Isabelle Booth is the helpline and volunteer co-ordinator for Suffolk Rape Crisis, which also organises the local Reclaim the Night movement.

Isabelle Booth is the helpline and volunteer co-ordinator for Suffolk Rape Crisis

Isabelle Booth is the helpline and volunteer co-ordinator for Suffolk Rape Crisis - Credit: Isabelle Booth

"We see first-hand the way the victim blaming narrative can restrict the ways women can seek support after an incident," she explained.

"If it is agencies who support you putting out messages that make you feel you are somehow to blame for your experience, then it makes women feel guilty for what happened to them — it's almost a checklist of what did I do wrong for this to happen to me?

"We need to talk about shifting the blame back on to the perpetrators of these crimes as it's them who make the decision to do it."

Rape survivor Sam Murray wants to change the culture around women's safety. Picture: Sarah Lucy Bro

Rape survivor Sam Murray says: 'We need to change the language used when giving safety advice for women' - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

For more information about Suffolk Rape Crisis, including help and support, click here.

Women's Safety
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The latest coronavirus infection survey has shown large drops around the county

Coronavirus

Revealed: The 55 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Fore Street in Ipswich

Teenager attacked by dog in Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Undated handout photo issued by the Suez Canal Authority showing the view from a boat alongside the

Suez Canal ship Ever Given was due in Felixstowe

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The Railway pub is shutting its doors Picture: GREGG BROWN

'Iconic' Ipswich music venue latest pub up for sale

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon