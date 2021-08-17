Published: 7:00 PM August 17, 2021

An Ipswich woman who grew up in care homes is looking to give back to Suffolk youngsters this Christmas.

Sophie Lye, 29, is aiming to help children in the county's care homes with her Christmas bag filling campaign.

"I grew up in Suffolk care homes from 11-16 years old," said Miss Lye.

"I just wanted to give a bit of something back."

She said that her time spent living in a home in Bury St Edmunds was brilliant and had had a profound affect on her.

"It was the best experience of my life," said Miss Lye.

"I'm still in touch with the staff there."

Knowing the difficulties of growing up in care she wanted to make sure that Christmas could be made a little easier for the children by providing bags of gifts that they could enjoy.

"Christmas is a difficult time being in care," said Miss Lye.

"I remember someone bought me a pair of hair straighteners.

"I still use them, that was 16 years ago."

Miss Lye said she had been pleasantly surprised by some of the donations received so far which include four Xbox 360s and a PS5.

Tesco and Royal Mail in Bury St Edmunds have also donated gifts.

Thanks to all the donations, she has been able to send out 30 bags with 10 presents in each of them to homes across the county, with eight more bags still to be given out.

She hopes to keep collecting items for children in care homes until the second week of December.

As well as collecting donations for people locally, Miss Lye has also been raising money for children around the world.

"Last year we raised money to build a classroom in Uganda," she said.

"We also sent them seeds.

"We've also held an event to raise money for a classroom in Ghana."

Miss Lye's most recent fundraising event, a family fun day, raised £700 with the help of local company JG events as well as providing more donations for the care home bags.

She hopes to run another event before Christmas to raise more money for the care homes.

Anyone who can help with the donations , primarily for young people aged 11-18 , is asked to contact Miss Lye on Facebook via the Fill a Box for Children in Need group.