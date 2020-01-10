E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Woman breached suspended sentence after Co-op and Boots thefts

PUBLISHED: 11:13 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 10 January 2020

Emma Kerry appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Emma Kerry appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

A woman breached a suspended sentence by stealing wine and perfume from shops in Ipswich, a court heard.

Emma Kerry, 33, of Shelley Street, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court today and pleaded guilty to three offences of theft from a shop.

Magistrates heard how Kerry stole six bottles of wine, worth £21.90, from the Co-op in Vernon Street, Ipswich, on December 2, and was stopped by a member of staff as she left the store.

In two separate incidents on December 15, Kerry stole perfume from Boots in Tavern Street, Ipswich, which had a total value of £317.

The offences put Kerry in breach of an 11-month crown court sentence, suspended for two years, which she received on September 16 last year for theft from a person.

The court heard that Kerry has 61 previous convictions for 159 offences.

Magistrates sent the case to crown court for sentencing and Kerry was released on bail under the conditions that she doesn't enter any Co-op or Boots store in Ipswich and reports to the police station three times a week.

