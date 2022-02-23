News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Woman suffers 'possible life-changing' arm injury after car hit by tree

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 AM February 23, 2022
A road near Wherstead has been closed after a tree fell on a car during Storm Eunice.

A woman remains in hospital with a serious arm injury after a tree fell onto a car near Ipswich - Credit: ARCHANT

A woman remains in hospital with a possible "life-changing" arm injury after a tree fell onto a car in Ipswich during Storm Eunice.

Emergency services, including three fire crews along with several police vehicles and ambulances were called to the incident in Freston Hill, along from the Strand at Wherstead just before 4pm on Friday, February 18. 

One person, a passenger, was trapped in the car after a tree came down on it during high winds.

The driver managed to get out of the vehicle without help.

The passenger was then taken to hospital by ambulance.

A spokesman for Suffolk police has since confirmed that the passenger - a woman - remains in hospital with a possible life-changing arm injury. 

