Ipswich woman facing jail sentence after admitting robbery

PUBLISHED: 07:30 04 September 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich woman who robbed a vulnerable man in the town centre is facing an immediate prison sentence.

Francesca Conway, 29, had denied robbery and her trial was due to have started at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (September 3).

However, before a jury was empanelled Conway, of Wells Close, Ipswich, admitted the robbery during which a mobile phone, scratch cards and a bag and its contents were stolen from the victim on September 19 last year.

Jamie Sawyer, prosecuting, said the victim's mobile phone had fallen to the ground during the robbery and had been picked up by a passer-by who walked off with it.

Joanne Eley, for Conway, said her client had a complicated background and had been an alcoholic for a number of years.

She said that since Conway had been in custody she had taken a number of courses and had engaged with AA (Alcoholics Anonymous).

"She is determined to address her addiction," said Miss Eley.

"I appreciate this is an immediate custody case but there is a lot of background," she added.

Judge John Devaux adjourned sentence until September 10.

