Woman was alleged victim of "botched" blackmail attempt, court hears

An Ipswich woman was taken to a house in London and locked in a loft in a "botched" blackmail attempt, it has been alleged.

Minique Rivett was held against her will for three days by three men after her mother allegedly ran up a drug debt, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

While she was being held at the house in Tottenham Minique Rivett's friend David Parry, who lived at an address in Spring Road, Ipswich, with Minique and her mother, received a number of telephone calls asking for money, said David Wilson, prosecuting.

"The caller became irate when Mr Parry said he wasn't able to access funds. He requested to speak to Minique but was told 'no'. The caller would then hang up," said Mr Wilson.

He alleged that what happened was " a chaotic attempt at a scam" in which Minique Rivett and her mother were used as pawns in "an ill thought out and in the end, completely botched attempt" to extort money from Mr Parry.

Miss Rivett was allegedly held against her will for three days before she managed to kick open the door to the loft and run to a neighbour for help

During her ordeal, she was allegedly left without food and water and was punched in the stomach and slapped in the face.

She told police that she been so upset by what happened she had tried to kill herself.

Before the court are Louie Charles, 19, of Wivenhoe Park, Colchester; Tye Parker, 20, of Burr Close, Harwich; Mubarak Jaye, 18, of Seward Street, London; and Cuthbert Charles, 58, of Featherstone, Wolverhampton.

Louie Charles, Parker and Jaye have denied falsely imprisoning Miss Rivett in March last year and Louie Charles and Parker deny blackmail.

Louie Charles and Parker also deny kidnapping Laurel Aiken in March last year and Louie Charles, Cuthbert Charles and Parker deny falsely imprisoning him.

Parker also denies robbery and aggravated burglary in February last year.

The court heard that on February 19 Bruno Sardhina, who lived in Dagenham, hired a Mercedes to drive to an event in Colchester.

While he was driving through Colchester a car had pulled out of a side road in front of him and he saw a man pointing a handgun at him from the passenger window of the car.

Three men got out of the vehicle and he saw that in addition to one of them holding the handgun another was holding a knife.

Mr Sardhina was allegedly hit over the head with the handle of the gun and in addition to driving off in the Mercedes the men also took his iPhone and a car key.

Mr Wilson alleged the three men had then driven to Mr Sardhina's family home in Dagenham and smashed their way in through the front door.

One of the men allegedly held a black handgun against Mr Sardhina's father's head and pulled the trigger.

"There was a click and it didn't fire. It is the prosecution case that the gunman was Tye Parker," said Mr Wilson.

One of the other men, who was carrying what appeared to be a Samurai sword, allegedly then said: " Your son was driving a Mercedes in our area, where's Bruno?"

The alleged incident ended when the three intruders realised the police had been called.

Mr Wilson claimed that Laurel Aiken, who lived in the house in Tottenham where Miss Rivett was allegedly held against her will, was kidnapped by Parker and Louie Charles and held against his will at Cuthbert Charles's flat in Wolverhampton.

The trial continues.