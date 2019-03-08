Woman's Bluetooth bid to cheat in driving theory test

An Ipswich woman who cheated in her driving theory exam by smuggling a phone into a test centre has been spared jail.

Kewstan Abdulqadir, 29, of Nicholson Close, admitted possessing a device for the use of fraud.

At Ipswich Crown Court she was given a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for two years, a 13 week curfew and 150 hours unpaid work. She was also ordered to pay £210 costs.

An earlier hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard that on September 14, 2017, Abdulqadir was due to take a driving theory exam at Ipswich test centre.

Having failed several previous tests she had arranged to pay a man between £250 and £300 to stand outside the centre and relay answers to test questions to her phone via Bluetooth.

Once at the test centre, she signed an agreement to take the test fairly and was invited to turn off any electronic devices, placing them into a locker provided.

She was then asked to turn out her pockets and an examiner looked inside her headwear to check for any device.

The court heard that once inside the testing room Abdulqadir was seen on CCTV taking out a small object from inside her dress, and appeared to connect it to the computer she was using, at which point the alarm was raised.

Kashif Khan, prosecuting, said the method of using a Bluetooth device to relay questions to a person outside the room had been used to cheat the driving theory test before.

When challenged about her actions by examiners Abdulqadir admitted she had been using the device to help with the test.

She was later cautioned and interviewed by the police at which point she said she had failed her previous attempts and needed to pass so that she could take her two children to nursery.

She also admitted buying a phone especially for the test.

At the earlier hearing Mr Khan, described the crime as "sophisticated" and said it had taken a lot of planning and had put road users in danger.