Bad weather won't stop us! Torrential rain fails to deter Ipswich litter-pickers
PUBLISHED: 07:43 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 07:43 03 March 2020
Charlotte Bond
It might've been pouring with rain and blowing a gale - but nothing was going to stop these hardy litter-pickers from using an extra day to do their bit for Ipswich's environment.
Rubbish Walks founder Jason Alexander organised an Ipswich Wombles litter-pick covering the Waterfront and Cardinal Park areas on Saturday, February 29 to make maximum use of the extra day in a leap year.
But he admitted he was a little unsure whether anyone would turn out for the event, given the deluge of rain when the heavens opened in the morning.
However Mr Alexander was heartened to see a strong group of 10 turn out in wet weather gear armed with litter-pickers regardless.
"I wasn't sure whether anyone was going to turn up," he admitted.
"I was really pleased a good core bunch of people went out in the wind and rain.
"I am Ipswich born and bred and love the town. I was proud to see people were out in all weathers trying to do something positive for their community."
The leap day litter-pick became notorious for what Mr Alexander described as the "biggest stash of drugs paraphernalia I've ever seen".
However he believes the fact so many people turned out shows that, despite some rubbish hotspots, Ipswich's residents care about the state of their town.