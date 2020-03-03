Bad weather won't stop us! Torrential rain fails to deter Ipswich litter-pickers

The Ipswich Wombles took to the streets come rain or shine for a leap day litter pick. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

It might've been pouring with rain and blowing a gale - but nothing was going to stop these hardy litter-pickers from using an extra day to do their bit for Ipswich's environment.

Rubbish Walks founder Jason Alexander organised the litter-pick in the Ipswich Waterfront area. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Rubbish Walks founder Jason Alexander organised the litter-pick in the Ipswich Waterfront area. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Rubbish Walks founder Jason Alexander organised an Ipswich Wombles litter-pick covering the Waterfront and Cardinal Park areas on Saturday, February 29 to make maximum use of the extra day in a leap year.

But he admitted he was a little unsure whether anyone would turn out for the event, given the deluge of rain when the heavens opened in the morning.

However Mr Alexander was heartened to see a strong group of 10 turn out in wet weather gear armed with litter-pickers regardless.

"I wasn't sure whether anyone was going to turn up," he admitted.

"I was really pleased a good core bunch of people went out in the wind and rain.

"I am Ipswich born and bred and love the town. I was proud to see people were out in all weathers trying to do something positive for their community."

The leap day litter-pick became notorious for what Mr Alexander described as the "biggest stash of drugs paraphernalia I've ever seen".

There was plenty of rubbish to be found during the litter-pick in the Ipswich Waterfront and Cardinal Park areas. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND There was plenty of rubbish to be found during the litter-pick in the Ipswich Waterfront and Cardinal Park areas. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

However he believes the fact so many people turned out shows that, despite some rubbish hotspots, Ipswich's residents care about the state of their town.