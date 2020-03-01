'Biggest stash of drugs paraphernalia I've ever seen' found on Ipswich litter-pick

Horrified litter-pickers have spoken of their shock at finding a giant stash of drugs paraphernalia in Ipswich - described by one campaigner as the worst he has ever seen.

A large stash of drug paraphernalia was found during the Ipswich Wombles litter pick. Picture: JASON ALEXANDER A large stash of drug paraphernalia was found during the Ipswich Wombles litter pick. Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Rubbish Walks founder Jason Alexander said it was a "real worry" to find equipment including needles close to the town centre.

Mr Alexander had been trawling the area for rubbish during the Ipswich Wombles litter-pick around the Waterfront and Cardinal Park area on Saturday, February 29.

It was designed to encourage people to make use of the extra day in a leap year to make a positive difference to Ipswich's environment.

Yet despite the huge success of the event, Mr Alexander said he was shocked at some of the finds - which also included a full catheter bag.

Mr Alexander later took to Facebook to slate the "inconsiderate and disrespectful" nature of some people - but stressed such discoveries are still few and far between, and that Ipswich has many clean and tidy areas.

He also said the finds serve as a warning to litter-pickers to make sure they always put safety first.

"I found the biggest stash of drugs paraphernalia that I've ever found," said Mr Alexander, who has organised hundreds of litter-picks in Suffolk.

He called Ipswich Borough Council's Cleaner Ipswich Hotline to clear up the mess, praising workers for their quick response.

"It was a real worry, particularly in the town centre," he added.

"It was lucky I found it. If it had been a small child or a pet, goodness knows what could've happened.

"It was close to a bin as well. I don't think it was a stash that anyone was planning to come back to.

"It was a real concern, but at the same time I've done hundreds and hundreds of litter-picks and in a good nine out of 10 of them you don't find anything like that.

"However it highlights just how careful you need to be if you're organising a litter-pick with volunteers.

"You need to be super careful and make sure you've got the right clothing and safety equipment.

"If you find something like that, leave and call the Cleaner Ipswich Hotline."

The Cleaner Ipswich Hotline is on 01473 433000.