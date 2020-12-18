Published: 8:33 PM December 18, 2020

The new kitchen coming together - Credit: DPL Group LTD

A Suffolk company has helped transform the kitchen at the Lighthouse Women's Aid Refuge in Ipswich.

Services company DPL Group LTD has helped completely refurbish the refuge's kitchen area.

The kitchen had become dilapidated and had not been updated in over 20 years.

The redevelopment work will also include new appliance fitting and new flooring, which will be completed for the Christmas period.

Construction suppliers Morgan Sindall, RW Hall Flooring and Benchmark Products also helped with the project.

Director of DPL Group LTD, Vincent Langley said: “This refurbishment has been in the works for a few months now and we’re honoured to be giving back to a local organisation who are going above and beyond for our community.

"After all, it is the season of goodwill and this is such a deserving cause.

"We’re also incredibly thankful for the work and items supplied by Ipswich’s most exceptional construction companies and we cannot wait to see the end result.”