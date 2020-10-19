Man accused of stabbing stranger in street

A 29-year-old man has been accused of stabbing a ‘random member of the public’ in the middle of Ipswich.

Daniel Marsden appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning on video link from Martlesham Heath police investigation centre.

Marsden, of Lower Brook Street, is accused of stabbing a man in the hip just before midnight on Saturday night.

Marsden has been charged with section 18 wounding with intent to grievous bodily harm in Lower Brook Street on October 17.

He is also charged with possession of a bladed article – a silver kitchen knife – as well as assaulting a woman inside a property in Lower Brook Street and assaulting a police officer by spitting at him at Ipswich Hospital later the same night.

Marsden spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the hearing.

He entered no plea to the charges – the most serious of which must be dealt with before a judge at crown court.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett asked magistrates to send the other ‘either way’ offences up to the higher court with the ‘indictable only’ wounding allegation.

On behalf of the Crown Prosecution Service, Mr Ablett applied for the court to remand Marsden in custody until a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on the morning of November 16.

Dino Barricella, representing Marsden, said the seriousness of the alleged offence should not preclude magistrates from granting bail.

Mr Barricella said he could offer a stringent package of bail conditions, including residence at an address in Norwich, a curfew, and a condition of reporting daily to the nearest police station.

Magistrates granted bail with conditions of residence at an address in Norwich, an electronically monitored curfew and no contact with witnesses.