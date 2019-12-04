E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Cyclist remains in critical condition following collision in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 11:46 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 04 December 2019

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich was closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

Yarmouth Road in Ipswich was closed following a collision between a car and a cyclist. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A cyclist who suffered life-threatening and life-changing injuries in a crash in Ipswich remains in a critical condition.

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses following the collision which took place on Yarmouth Road, shortly after 7.10pm on Sunday, December 1.

The collision involved a cyclist and a car, a Toyota Corolla. Police were forced to close the road for a time and motorists were warned to avoid the area.

The cyclist, a man in his 30s, sustained life-threatening and life-changing injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have captured any dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting reference 283 of December 1."

