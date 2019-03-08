Gallery

Were you pictured braving the storms in Yates this weekend?

Were you partying at Yates Ipswich on Saturday 27 July? Picture: LICKLIST LICKLIST

After a week of extreme heat party-goers headed to Ipswich's bars to enjoy the cooler temperatures and let their hair down following payday. Can you spot yourself in our gallery?

Were you partying at Yates Ipswich on Saturday 27 July? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates Ipswich on Saturday 27 July? Picture: LICKLIST

Following last week's record-breaking heat wave, parts of Suffolk saw huge downpours over the payday weekend, with some areas even flooding.

But the rain couldn't dampen the spirits of revellers as hundreds put on their best outfits and partied the night away at Yates on Saturday, July 27.

Perhaps you were with a hen party group, joining in a birthday celebration, or just getting together with work friends to sample a colourful cocktail following the boost to your bank account?

Licklist took 68 photos during the evening and here we have chosen our favourite snaps to share in this week's gallery.

If you see someone you know make sure to share this story with them, or tag them when it is posted on the Ipswich Star's Facebook page.

If the rain kept you indoors this weekend why not check out our previous nightlife galleries to see if you can spot yourself.

