Gallery

Were you pictured celebrating Liverpool's european win in Yates on Saturday?

Liverpool fans were pictured celebrating in Ipswich Yates at the weekend. Picture: LICKLIST Archant

Ipswich was painted red on Saturday as hundreds took to the town to celebrate the 2019 champions of Europe - see if you can spot yourself donning a Liverpool shirt in this week's Yates gallery.

Liverpool fans were pictured celebrating in Ipswich Yates at the weekend. Picture: LICKLIST Liverpool fans were pictured celebrating in Ipswich Yates at the weekend. Picture: LICKLIST

It was a tense evening for many as two English teams, Liverpool and Tottenham, fought to become the kings of Europe in the 2019 champions league final.

Pubs and bars across Ipswich showcased the game which kicked off at 8pm - with many Spurs fans drowning their sorrows and Liverpool fans celebrating into the night as they became european champions for the sixth time.

Liverpool fans were pictured celebrating in Ipswich Yates at the weekend. Picture: LICKLIST Liverpool fans were pictured celebrating in Ipswich Yates at the weekend. Picture: LICKLIST

Can you spot yourself in this week's Yates gallery celebrating with your friends and family?

Licklist snapped 46 photos from the evening - with some dressed in red and others in white and blue to mark the huge evening in football.

Were you partying in Yates on Saturday June 1? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying in Yates on Saturday June 1? Picture: LICKLIST

Do you recognise yourself in any of the photos? Make sure to tell your friends or tag them in the comments when it's posted on the Ipswich Star's Facebook page.

If you stayed in this weekend but have recently been throwing some shapes on the Yates dancefloor, be sure to check out our previous Yates galleries here.

