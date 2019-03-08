E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Were you pictured celebrating Halloween in Yates on Saturday?

PUBLISHED: 18:14 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:27 28 October 2019

Did you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Licklist

It was a spooky celebration in Yates on Saturday night as people partied hard after the Blues went back on top and England defeated rugby rivals New Zealand.

Did you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLISTDid you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Party-goers were covered in fake blood and fangs as they headed out to celebrate Halloween - and on Saturday they had a lot of sporting success to celebrate.

Town went back on track with a 2-1 victory at local rivals Southend United and the England rugby team defied all odds to beat the former World Cup champions New Zealand, sending them through to next week's final against South Africa.

And if that wasn't enough to shout about it was also a chance for revellers to pull out their best fancy dress costumes in the run-up to Halloween.

There were people dressed up as devils, nuns, clowns, skeletons and more - making for some great pictures.

Did you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLISTDid you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Licklist snapped 137 photos on the evening, and here we have chosen our favourite to share with you in this week's gallery.

If you can spot anyone you know make sure to tag them in this article.

Did you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLISTDid you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLISTDid you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLISTDid you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLISTDid you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLISTDid you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLISTDid you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLISTDid you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLISTDid you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLISTDid you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLISTDid you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLISTDid you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLISTDid you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLISTDid you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLISTDid you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLISTDid you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLISTDid you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLISTDid you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLISTDid you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Did you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLISTDid you have a spooky night at Yates Ipswich celebrating halloween? Picture: LICKLIST

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I’m too scared to work’ – Ipswich retail security staff on facing ‘fearless’ shop thieves

Four security workers have spoken out about crime in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Beach Street boutiques, cafes and leisure plan submitted for Felixstowe seafront

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols found

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols has been found in Norwich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘I’m too scared to work’ – Ipswich retail security staff on facing ‘fearless’ shop thieves

Four security workers have spoken out about crime in Ipswich Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Beach Street boutiques, cafes and leisure plan submitted for Felixstowe seafront

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols found

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols has been found in Norwich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Indecent images suspect released under investigation

A man was arrested on suspicion of distributing indecent images in July Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police release update on Ipswich carjacking by youngsters

A 29-year-old man has been released by Suffolk police investigating the carjacking in Westbury Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Elmer moves in as new multi-million Fred. Olsen office topped-out

Penny Edgar, Belinda Mindell, Stuart Ferguson and Fay McCormack with Fred Olsen's Elmer Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols found

Missing Ipswich man Jake Nichols has been found in Norwich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Obituary: Former Ipswich schoolgirl and garden centre worker Gladys Murphy, 99

Gladys and her mum Picture: FAMILY COLLECTION
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists