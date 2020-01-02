Gallery

Do you appear in Yates' New Year's Eve party gallery?

Were you out celebrating the New Year at Yates'' Prohibition Party? Picture: LICKLIST LICKLIST

The hangovers have passed, some of you will be back at work - but who partied hardest at Yates' on New Years Eve?

Revellers enjoyed one final celebration, raising a glass to the start of 2020 and a new decade, before drawing a close to the festivities for another year.

The theme of the evening was a Prohibition Party, a throwback to the 1920s and the attempt to ban alcohol in the US, leading to a boom in illegal rum-running and speakeasies.

But it was cocktails, not moonshine, on sale at the bar on December 31, and the party continued in full swing into the wee hours.

Can you see your friends in our New Year's Eve gallery? Tag them and let them know!