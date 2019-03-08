Gallery

Were you pictured celebrating England's win in Yates on Saturday?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST LICKLIST

Take a look at the party animals snapped in Yates in Ipswich after the England women's team secured their second world cup win.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich was booming on Saturday, June 15 - with Licklist capturing 97 photos of revellers sipping on cocktails and laughing with friends.

The people of Ipswich were also pictured enjoying themselves on the dancefloor, with many celebrating the arrival of 139 elephant statues and others saying 'cheers' to a successful 1-0 win against Argentina.

With the weather keeping dry it was certainly a busy night in the town, and here we have chosen some of our favourite pictures to be included in our gallery.

Do you recognise yourself or someone you know? Be sure to tag them in the comments on the Ipswich Star Facebook and check out our recent galleries here to reminisce on previous nights out on the town.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

People partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLIST People partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

People partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLIST People partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

People partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLIST People partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

People partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLIST People partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLIST

People partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLIST People partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

People partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLIST People partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST