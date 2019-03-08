Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Were you pictured celebrating England's win in Yates on Saturday?

PUBLISHED: 17:48 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:52 17 June 2019

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

LICKLIST

Take a look at the party animals snapped in Yates in Ipswich after the England women's team secured their second world cup win.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich was booming on Saturday, June 15 - with Licklist capturing 97 photos of revellers sipping on cocktails and laughing with friends.

The people of Ipswich were also pictured enjoying themselves on the dancefloor, with many celebrating the arrival of 139 elephant statues and others saying 'cheers' to a successful 1-0 win against Argentina.

With the weather keeping dry it was certainly a busy night in the town, and here we have chosen some of our favourite pictures to be included in our gallery.

Do you recognise yourself or someone you know? Be sure to tag them in the comments on the Ipswich Star Facebook and check out our recent galleries here to reminisce on previous nights out on the town.

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

People partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLISTPeople partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

People partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLISTPeople partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

People partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLISTPeople partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

People partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLISTPeople partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLIST

People partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLISTPeople partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

People partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLISTPeople partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLISTWere you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

People partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLISTPeople partying in Yates on Saturday, June 15. Picture: LICKLIST

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Mental health trust is asked to take action after death of Ipswich woman Kerry Hunter

Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

‘The heat was unbelievable’ - Ipswich residents speak out after serious fire

Adam Glowacki has been left with damage to his property after the fire Picture: ARCHANT

‘She will continue to fight’ – brave Ipswich girl, 6, in devastating cancer relapse

Arabella Scannell is back in hospital after a cancer relapse. Picture: ELLIE SCANNELL

‘Deery me!’ – Muntjac spotted ‘jumping off pier’

The deer was spotted scampering along the beach towards Holland-on-Sea Picture: MICHAEL PUNTSCHART

Most Read

‘Dark cloud’ of Ipswich risks swallowing up beautiful village, councillor warns

Babergh's Sproughton and Pinewood councillor Zac Norman. Picture: JAMES CARTLIDGE MP

Mental health trust is asked to take action after death of Ipswich woman Kerry Hunter

Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

‘The heat was unbelievable’ - Ipswich residents speak out after serious fire

Adam Glowacki has been left with damage to his property after the fire Picture: ARCHANT

‘She will continue to fight’ – brave Ipswich girl, 6, in devastating cancer relapse

Arabella Scannell is back in hospital after a cancer relapse. Picture: ELLIE SCANNELL

‘Deery me!’ – Muntjac spotted ‘jumping off pier’

The deer was spotted scampering along the beach towards Holland-on-Sea Picture: MICHAEL PUNTSCHART

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Were you pictured celebrating England’s win in Yates on Saturday?

Were you partying at Yates on Saturday June 15? Picture: LICKLIST

Police investigating alleged damages at Claydon retirement complex

A commemorative bench has been tipped over and had its slats broken at the retirement community managed by Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils Pictures: LINDSAY MURPHY

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich firm celebrates ‘huge accolade’ after winning contract to run Co-op coffee shops

From left Ian Surtees, chief executive of Vertas, and Mark Pettigrew, of the Co-op Picture: JO LARDEN/VERTAS

Elmer hunting gets underway with ribbon cutting at the Cornhill

Norman Lloyd and Jan Parry officially opened the Elmer trail with a ribbon cutting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists