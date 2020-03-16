Gallery

Yates gallery: Party-goers head out in force despite coronavirus fears

Were you out in Yates in Ipswich on Saturday night? Picture: LICKLIST LICKLIST

Yates in Ipswich was booming with people on Saturday night – with many friends sharing a drink on the dancefloor and posing for the club’s photographer.

Despite many parts of the town seemingly eerily quiet over the weekend after many events were cancelled, Yates bar was full of people looking to let their hair down.

With all football games postponed until April 4, many sports fans were also pictured enjoying a drink and being sociable in the bar.

Meanwhile, other groups of friends were pictured throwing shapes on the dancefloor and celebrating special occasions such as birthdays and hen-do’s.

Over the night, Licklist snapped 85 photographs of revellers letting their hair down and partying the night away.

Here we have collected our favourite photos to share with you in this week’s gallery.

If you opted for a night in then you can check out our previous Yates galleries here.

Spot a familiar face? Make sure you share this article with them when it is shared on the Ipswich Star Facebook page later this evening.

